Nashville, Tennessee – The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee (SCFT) invites patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, students, and community members to attend Let’s Talk Sickle Cell: A Pharmacist Town Hall for Healing Solutions, a free educational event focused on medication management, treatment access, and strengthening partnerships across the healthcare continuum.

The town hall will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville and will feature an expert panel of pharmacists specializing in sickle cell disease management. Through an interactive discussion and audience Q&A, attendees will gain practical information on treatment options, pain management, medication adherence, insurance navigation, affordability, medication safety, and emerging therapies.

Sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans and disproportionately impacts individuals of African ancestry. Despite advances in treatment, many patients continue to face barriers to care, medication access, and health equity. This town hall is designed to provide a welcoming forum where patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals can learn from one another, ask questions, and explore practical solutions for improving care.

“Our goal is to empower patients and caregivers with reliable, evidence-based information while strengthening collaboration among pharmacists, physicians, nurses, community health workers, and the entire healthcare team,” said Alexis Gorden, President & CEO of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee. “When patients have access to trusted information and healthcare professionals work together, we create healthier communities and better outcomes.”

Event Highlights

Expert panel of pharmacists specializing in sickle cell care

Medication education and treatment guidance

Information on access, affordability, and patient assistance resources

Discussion of supplements, CBD, and medication safety

Interactive audience Q&A

Networking with healthcare professionals and community partners

Event Information

Event: Let’s Talk Sickle Cell: A Pharmacist Town Hall for Healing Solutions

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Hutton Hotel

1808 West End Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

Format: In-person with virtual participation available

Registration: Free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged.

Community organizations, healthcare providers, colleges of pharmacy, and professional organizations are encouraged to share this event with their networks.

About the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease through advocacy, education, patient support, community partnerships, and health equity initiatives.