Priscilla Presley Honored at Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, March 10, 2025, Priscilla Presley was honored at the Tennessee State Capitol with the state’s highest civilian honor, the Colonel, Aide de Camp award, presented by Governor Bill Lee and members of the General Assembly. This recognition follows that of her late husband, Elvis Presley, who received the same honor nearly 65 years ago in March 1961.

During her visit to Nashville, Presley also voiced her support for the future of Memphis music, advocating alongside the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum in its efforts to secure state funding. A press conference was held with Ms. Presley at 12:00 noon in the Speaker’s Capitol Conference Room, followed by ceremonial presentations in the House and Senate chambers at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively.

Presley’s contributions support the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum’s vision to relocate from its current location near the FedEx Forum to a more prominent space in the historic Lansky building within the Beale Street Entertainment District. The museum’s board and the Memphis community have privately raised $5 million to secure and purchase the building and are now seeking state funding to ensure that this Smithsonian-curated museum becomes a permanent fixture in Memphis, attracting visitors from around the world.

Presley emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Expanding the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum will ensure that the stories, sounds, and soul of the City of Memphis and its musical legacy continue for future generations.”