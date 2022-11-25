Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Equity Alliance is accepting applications for LiberTEA Collective, an 8-week intensive leadership program to cultivate a talent pipeline of Black Tennesseans who are ready to transform our communities as rising civic leaders and democracy defenders.

Its mission to unapologetically build Black political power. Organizers welcome the novice and the knowledgeable, to join a force of Black leaders who are fully committed to leading change that results in liberation and freedom in every area of our lives. The program centers the people most impacted by community problems and gives them the tools to identify equitable solutions.

Who Is The LiberTEA Collective For?

The Collective is designed for the person who is anxious to channel their anger, frustration and hunger for change, but unsure of where to start, and the person who is shoulder-deep in community involvement. Black activists, organizers, clergy, parents, community members, students, campaign operatives, and everyday people — the Collective is for all of us. Liberators will learn and grow through in-depth sessions dedicated to healing, social justice training, historical context, government and politics, movement building, and more.

Liberators will complete the Collective with a solid, life-enriching understanding of what’s at stake and valuable strategies to take action towards relentless power building, liberation, and freedom. Collective cohorts will be guided by expert facilitators who provide weekly experiential learning sessions, using a popular education model that is free from judgment and intimidation.

The Ideal Liberator Possesses:

> Laser focused commitment to successfully complete the 8-week program including coursework, teamwork, and weekly participation.

> Willingness to address and heal through personal and communal trauma.

> Be open to the opinions, struggles, and triumphs of the multifaceted Black experience. We’re not all the same, but we will demonstrate respect and provide a mutual safe space for each other.

> Determination to amplify their individual voice and influence as a champion of unapologetic, independent Black political and economic power within Tennessee.

> Deep desire to learn the strategies and tools to secure a government that works for Black people. You don’t have to know it all, or know a lot, just commit to learning, growing, and activating your untapped power.

PARTICIPANT FEE

The LiberTEA Collective has a participation fee of $300-$25, based on your ability to pay. We want the program to be accessible to all Black community members regardless of income level, zip code, or education level. If unable to pay the fee, scholarships are available. Indicate your need for a scholarship on your application form.

Participation fees cover the program’s costs including travel, lodging, meals, child care, and training materials.

APPLICATION SCHEDULE

APPLICATION OPENS:

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BY 11:59 PM CT

APPLICANT INTERVIEWS:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

ACCEPTANCE NOTIFICATION:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

APPLICANT ACCEPTANCE & PAYMENT DEADLINE:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

COHORT 7 will begin in WINTER 2023