Susan G. Komen and Trisha Yearwood Announce Star-Studded Lineup for The Second Annual “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure” at The Opry House

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, and country music icon Trisha Yearwood, today announced the confirmed line up for the second annual “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends” on March 22, 2026. This year’s event will celebrate those that have been impacted by breast cancer at a new location: The historic Opry House.

Yearwood will return as the event headliner along with some of music’s most recognized artists. This year’s lineup will include War & Treaty, The Band Loula, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Rissi Palmer, Lukas Nelson, Charles Kelley and more. These artists will come together for one night to raise critical funds for those impacted by breast cancer.

“I am eager to join forces with Komen for a second year to raise awareness for breast cancer,” said Yearwood. “I know so many people that have been impacted by this disease, and I cannot wait to once again lend my voice to Band As One Nashville and share the stage with so many other amazing artists to make an impact through music.

Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer. The American Cancer Society’s annual Cancer Facts and Figures report estimates that 321,910 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026, up from 316,950 in 2025. The number of breast cancer deaths in women is expected to decline slightly – from 42,170 in 2025 to 42,140. Initiatives like Band As One Nashville help raise critical funds to help find the cures for breast cancer and save more lives.

“This event continues to grow in reach, energy and impact,” said Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events at Susan G. Komen, Joshua Daniel. “We’re deeply grateful to the artists who are lending their voices and hearts to this cause. Bringing Band As One Nashville to the Opry House creates a powerful night that celebrates music while allowing us to amplify our mission.”

Sponsors for the event include Rockstar Sponsors Patricia Nash and Woodhouse Franklin, VIP Sponsor Shoals, Opening Act Sponsor Keystone Financial Resources, LLC, Encore Sponsor Media Sponsors NewsChannel5 and WSM Radio.

Tickets for Band As One Nashville are now available for purchase. For complete details please visit www.komen.org/bandasone