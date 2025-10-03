Reggae icons come to Nashville

Two of reggae music’s top artists are coming to Nashville October 6.

Grammy and Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian Ziggy Marley along with the famed bandleader Burning Spear, will be appearing at the Ryman Auditorium as the “Do The Reggae” Tour comes to Music City.

Ziggy is the eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley. He first sat in on recording sessions with his father’s band, Bob Marley and the Wailers, when he was ten years old. From that beginning he was eventually joined by his brother Stephen and sisters Sharon and Cedella in becoming the Melody Makers. They started in 1985 with “Play the Game Right,” and won their first Grammy for their third album “Conscious Party” (1988), which was produced by Talking Heads’ Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth. It included the hit singles “Tomorrow People” and “Tumbling Down.” They’ve since won multiple others for various critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects.

Ziggy Marley is recognized as a continual innovator in the reggae format, fusing its traditional sound with other genres, modern sounds and new recording techniques. His contributions were recognized with the George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement in 2017, making him the first reggae artist to receive the prestigious award in its more than three-decade history. That year, Ziggy paid tribute to his father’s legacy, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Time Magazine’s “Album of the Century” with the release of Exodus 40: The Movement Continues. Ziggy unearthed the original master tapes for one of Bob Marley’s most iconic albums to recreate its songs with unheard takes, instrumentation and brand-new mixes. Ziggy Marley was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Medger Evers College at The City University of New York in 2021.

This award is given to individuals “whose achievements reflect [the] institution’s mission of social and economic justice as well as a commitment to service.” He is also the lead producer and force behind the “Bob Marley: One Love” biopic released February 14, 2024, breaking Valentine’s Day box office release record. He has also served as a Goodwill Youth Ambassador for the United Nations and participated in Bob Marley Foundation initiatives worldwide.

Winston Rodney OD AKA Burning Spear is one of the most influential and long-standing roots artists to emerge from the ‘70s reggae movement. He was among the earliest to create his own label, and they’ve toured extensively around the world since the ‘80s. Some live albums they’re released include “Burning Spear Live,” “Live in Paris,” “Live in South Africa,” “Live in Vermont,” “Peace and Love Live, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival” and “(A)live 1997” They’ve received 12 Grammy nominations and won twice for Best Reggae Album, “Calling Rastafari” in 2000 and “Jah Is Real” in 2009. Though he once retired in 2016, Burning Spear has come out of retirement since and continued a busy touring schedule.

Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear at the Ryman Auditorium, 116 John Lewis Way, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

