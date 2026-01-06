Close Menu
    Local

    Register of Deeds invites community to get REAL ID during Jan. 6 event

    Press Release
    Karen Y. Johnson
    Register of Deeds Karen Johnson has partnered with the TN Department of Safety and Homeland security for an event Jan. 6 where the community can obtain REAL IDs.  Space is limited and sign-ups are required.

    Beginning February 1, 2026, travelers will be required to pay a $45 fee without a REAL ID or other acceptable ID like a passport.

    Sign up for this event

    Customers can also take advantage of free parking when coming to get REAL IDs. Please visit nashville.gov/rod and scroll down to Complimentary Parking for additional details.

    For questions regarding the upcoming event, please call 615-862-6790.

    Event Information

    Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.
    300 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37201

