Register of Deeds invites community to get REAL ID during Jan. 6 event

Register of Deeds Karen Johnson has partnered with the TN Department of Safety and Homeland security for an event Jan. 6 where the community can obtain REAL IDs. Space is limited and sign-ups are required.

Beginning February 1, 2026, travelers will be required to pay a $45 fee without a REAL ID or other acceptable ID like a passport.

Customers can also take advantage of free parking when coming to get REAL IDs. Please visit nashville.gov/rod and scroll down to Complimentary Parking for additional details.

For questions regarding the upcoming event, please call 615-862-6790.

Event Information

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

300 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37201