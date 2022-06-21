Overview: Many property documents, plus Property Alert and Veterans services, are accessible

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–From property owners to mortgage and title companies to Veterans, those served by the Davidson County Register of Deeds Office now have a mobile app to access many of the office’s services, Register Karen Johnson announced Tuesday.



“The Nashville Davidson County Register app puts a number of our services at your

fingertip,” Johnson said. “The app is connected to the Davidson Portal as well as the

Davidson County Parcel Viewer, so that many of the documents that owners, title and

mortgage companies, closing attorneys, and others need are accessible on their mobile

devices.”



Also available on the app are two newer services that Johnson has implemented – the

Property Alert for guarding against fraud and the Thank a Veteran program.

“You can sign up on the app for our Property Alert service, which notifies you by email if

any document is filed in our office under your name,” Johnson explained. “Our Veterans

already record their DD214 honorable discharge papers with us in person.



“Now, with the app, they can easily access a list of local restaurants, stores, and other

businesses that give Veterans a discount. And businesses that want to be included on the

discount list can register right on the app.”



Additionally, the app offers access to online Voter Registration, a fee calculator for

Register of Deeds services, and buttons for instantly contacting the Register’s staff by

phone or email.



The Davidson County Register of Deeds office is the custodian of all documents relating

to property – warranty deeds, deeds of trust, releases, powers of attorney, liens, property

plats, and other records designated by state law. The app now makes a number of these

documents available on mobile devices.



“Our office prides itself in customer service that makes all of our services accessible,”

Johnson said. “The app is not designed to replace our experienced staff. We are still

available in person for one-on-one assistance, and by phone and email to answer

questions and assist with any part of recording or accessing your property documents.

“Standing still is not an option if you provide services to the 21st century public. We will

continue to look for ways to update our tradition of excellent service.”



The Nashville Davidson County Register app is available free of charge at the App Store

for Apple iOS devices and at Google Play for Android devices.

Search for it by name:

Nashville – Davidson Co. ROD.

Also, connect with the Register of Deeds office website, on Facebook at

@KarenJohnsonRegisterofDeeds, and on Twitter at #nashtnregister.