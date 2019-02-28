<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — For the past twenty-one (21) years, Metropolitan Interdenominational Church’s signature event during the National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS has been Praying through the Night. This year, the national launch for the Week of Prayer will be live streamed from Metropolitan Church where we will be joined by Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, founder and CEO of The Balm in Gilead. Join the congregation of Metropolitan Interdenominational Church for Praying through the Night beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd and ending with breakfast at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 3rd. Each hour of the night is sponsored by one of the church’s Fellowship Circles and will feature many of the leading congregations in Nashville.

The National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS, now in its 30th year, is the inclusive expansion of the highly successful Black Church Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS and brings national attention to the AIDS epidemic in the United States and the extraordinary role faith communities can and are playing in AIDS prevention, education, service and advocacy.

Metropolitan Interdenominational Church works in these arenas year-round through its First Response Center in Nashville on 9th Avenue North where we offer free AIDS testing, education, prevention and counseling to more than 700 low-income clients at risk for acquiring HIV/AIDS. Let’s use this opportunity to gather together across the nation to pray for the healing of AIDS.

Metropolitan Interdenominational Church is located at 2128 11th Avenue North in Nashville, a few short blocks from MetroCenter. Questions? Call 615-726-3876 ext. 21 for more information.