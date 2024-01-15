By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — The first half of January in Knoxville will be days of spiritual libation ceremonies honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. lasting until the actual holiday which falls on the late civil rights leaders birthday this year.

Thomas Tank Strickland

Where the traditional ceremony offers a pouring of grains or a liquid in memory of one who has passed, the 42nd annual celebration held by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission will be an outpouring of speeches, awards, music, dance, panels, and many other events to be held citywide as the people of Knoxville, choose to remember.

“Keeping the Dream Alive with Faith, Love, and Action,” is the theme for 2024. The ceremonies began on January 5 with a gallery of arts tribute held at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville.

Among the many activities planned are two highly anticipated events. The first is the Thomas Tank Strickland Awards Luncheon. The luncheon that will be held at the UT Student Union has been sold out for months and recognize and honor community leaders.

Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr., senior pastor at Bethel Church in Jacksonville, FL. will be the keynote speaker at the second anticipated event. He will be speaking at the closing ceremony at the MLK Memorial Tribute Service which will be held at Over Coming Believers Church from 12 till 2 pm on Dr. King’s birthday, January 15.

A complete schedule of events can be found at https://www.mlkknoxville.com

