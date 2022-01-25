Nashville, Tennessee (January 24, 2022) – Reminisce Preservation is proud to invite everyone to delve into the world of outstanding Black men with its Black Male Archives. The archive was launched on October 1, 2021, and is home to a repository of photos, collections, dissertations, statistical data, and comprehensive news article citations from 2000 to the present. The Black Males Archives compiles all the successes and continuous strives of Black men across all industries and houses them in one place. In a time when the Black man is frequently vilified, marginalized, and experiences a lack of support, the index is a welcome breath of fresh air.

The database is wholly virtual and is bolstered by a vibrant website complemented by an easily navigated user interface. The online catalog includes historical exhibits, the Local History Index, and videos.

This crucial curation was conceptualized by the passionate and multifaceted Rodney Freeman, a proud Father, Brother, Son, Librarian, Author, Self-proclaimed nerd, and Hip Hop extraordinaire. Recognizing the overwhelmingly negative portrayal of Black men over the past few years, he began to wonder if he was seen in the same light as portrayed by the media. Becoming concerned that misrepresentation would also affect other Black men in his life, such as his father and brother, he decided to rewrite the script. Hence, The Black Male Archives was established.

At its core, Reminisce Preservation’s platform epitomizes the importance of representation. It highlights Black men around the globe in a positive, progressive light, ultimately affirming burgeoning young men that they are not limited to or by the status quo. But don’t be fooled into thinking The Black Male Archives is just a knowledge bank of Black male excellence. It’s much more than that. In a bid to be a practical tool, the website also hosts a resource center in the form of a Black business directory.

The directory consists of a robust compilation of barbershops, locating the trendiest and most up-to-date fashion, mentoring programs, and conference locators. If you’re not looking to patronize a Black business just yet, the directory also allows you to immerse yourself in the Black Male Archives Podcast. No more will Black men be tarnished by a skewed purview. Instead, their individual experiences and journeys have been preserved in one place so they can be the guiding light for every little Black boy.

To learn more, visit The Black Male Archives or follow them on the social media platforms listed below.