Renewal House celebrated the grand opening of a new 30,000-square-foot treatment facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24.

The multi-family facility houses thirty-four apartment units, allowing the nonprofit to double its capacity for women and families seeking long-term residential treatment and recovery from substance use disorders. Each unit will be fully equipped with everything a family needs from furniture and appliances to bedding and common household items. The new facility also includes administrative offices, meeting rooms, and space for telehealth services.

Since 1996, Renewal House has served more than 7,000 women and children in all of its programs combined. The Family Residential Treatment Program provides women and their children with stable housing and allows them to focus on treatment from substance use, improve parenting skills, and identify a vocation or job for long-term recovery — all free of charge. Many of the women who enter the program are survivors of physical and sexual abuse, human trafficking, homelessness, and other trauma.

Renewal House’s former facility will be upgraded and converted to seventeen permanent housing units for Tennesseans living with substance use disorders. The upgrades are scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

This article was first published by Nashville Lifestyles