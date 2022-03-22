The MLK Joint Day of Service brings together hundreds of student volunteers from Nashville-area colleges and universities to continue the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service. The keynote speaker will be Georgia State Sen. Sonya Halpern.

Saturday, April 2, 2022, | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time

At Tennessee State University in Gentry Center

After the opening program in the Gentry Center on the campus of Tennessee State University, volunteers will go to different service sites. Lunch will be provided.

Register to volunteer at vu.edu/serviceday2022.

This day of action, inspired by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was organized collaboratively by American Baptist College, Belmont University, Fisk University, Lipscomb University, Meharry Medical College, Nashville State Community College, Tennessee State University, Trevecca Nazarene University and Vanderbilt University.