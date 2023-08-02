New York, NY (August 1, 2023) – Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), responded to the indictment against Donald Trump over his role in the January 6th riots that sought to overturn the 2020 election. The former president was charged with four counts in special prosecutor Jack Smith’s inquiry into violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Donald Trump has spent his entire political career taking a sledgehammer to the right to vote. Between the 2020 election and January 6th, he took a battering ram to the foundation of democracy. Donald Trump lost an election powered by Black voters in historically red states like Georgia. In his typical fashion, he tried to throw a fit to get those states to go his way. When that failed, he fueled conspiracy theories that put poll workers lives at risk. On January 6th, he embraced violence and sparked a mob that went on to attack one of the most sacred monuments to our democracy.

January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation, but democracy prevailed that day. Today, the Justice system continued to show its wheels will continue to turn and hold Donald Trump accountable. Violence has no place in our society, especially when it comes to our elections. One of the reasons we are marching on Washington on August 26th is to protect these threats to our democracy and to show we can do it without raising our hands.”

