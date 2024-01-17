Memphis, Tennessee – Hip-hop mogul Rick Ross has broken his silence on the recent surge of violence in Memphis, particularly in the aftermath of the tragic shooting death of Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, the brother of fellow artist Yo Gotti. The incident occurred on January 13 outside Perignon’s Restaurant and Event Center on Winchester Road, claiming the life of 47-year-old Mims.

Reports from WREG News indicate that the fatal shooting took place around 4:15 p.m., with another individual sustaining critical injuries and being rushed to St. Francis Hospital. The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer with tinted windows.

The shocking incident prompted Rick Ross to share his thoughts on the escalating violence in the city. In a video posted by The Jasmine Brand, the 47-year-old rapper addressed the situation, expressing concern and urging for a collective effort to address the root causes of such violence.

As Memphis grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the music community and local residents are left mourning the loss of Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, and the call for action against violence resonates louder than ever.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with authorities working to apprehend the suspects and bring justice for the victims. Rick Ross’s public acknowledgment adds a prominent voice to the conversation surrounding the need for community unity and efforts to combat violence in Memphis.