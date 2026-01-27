Community Urges Support for Mother of Lorenzen Wright in Time of Need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community is pulling together to fight for a mother who spent her life fighting for others. Deborah Marion is the mother of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, who was tragically killed in 2010. After spending years pressing for justice in her son’s case, Marion now finds herself in need of help as she faces serious health and financial challenges.

For years, Marion became known for her tireless efforts to keep her son’s case in the public eye, a push many credit with helping authorities bring those responsible for his murder to justice. “You know what my main thing was? It wasn’t money. It was whoever murdered my son has to come through me,” Marion told WREG.

Friends and supporters say Marion has never been one to focus on herself or ask for assistance. Instead, she has spent much of her life supporting others who were grieving and searching for answers. She played a key role in helping establish the Greater Memphis chapter of Parents of Murdered Children by agreeing to serve as a keynote speaker at an early fundraiser.

It was only after church leaders and community members learned about her recent struggles that they began organizing support. Tim Williams, organizer for the Greater Memphis Parents of Murdered Children chapter, said he became concerned after learning Marion did not have a car and was experiencing financial difficulties.

Marion agreed to speak with WREG only after being encouraged to share her situation. “I’m dead broke. Dead broke by myself. By myself,” she told WREG, explaining the financial strain she has been facing.

She told WREG she survives on about $800 a month from Social Security and has been unable to work due to serious health problems. Marion has suffered a stroke, dealt with blood clots and cancer, and manages diabetes and heart issues. She said she has been hospitalized four times since October.

“I’m a diabetic, blood sugar, and I got a heart problem, but I got stuff going on,” Marion told WREG. “My kids don’t even know because I don’t want them to be feeling sorry for me.”

Marion also told WREG that her home in Oxford, which her son paid off when he first entered the NBA, has fallen into disrepair. “Lorenzen paid for this… My house,” she said, recalling his desire to make sure she would always have a place to live.

Without a reliable vehicle, Marion said traveling from Oxford to Memphis for medical appointments has become increasingly difficult. She told WREG that without a car, she often takes the bus to get to church.

She also noted that although her son earned millions during his basketball career, the family has not benefited financially, and her grandchildren are working to establish their own lives.

Pastor Lawrence Plummer said the church and community are now stepping in to support her, just as she once supported others. “It’s not a pity party for her. It’s a need,” Plummer told WREG. “I want her to at least have the rest of her life. Live in peace.”

Williams said supporters have contacted local car dealerships and community organizations in hopes of securing reliable transportation for Marion. “Anybody who is in a position to be able to help… if they have the heart to do it, they will,” he told WREG.

Despite her challenges, Marion said her devotion to her son’s memory remains strong. “I got a memory problem since I had a stroke,” she told WREG, “but stuff that’s important to me, I don’t forget my son.”

Community leaders say they hope the outpouring of support will reflect the same strength and perseverance Marion showed while fighting for justice for her son and standing beside countless other families in their darkest moments.

Supporters have also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Marion with living and medical expenses. The GoFundMe is linked here: Stand in the Gap for Ms. Marion in Her Time of Need