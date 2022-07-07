NASHVILLE, TN — Rosetta Miller-Perry, founder and publisher of The Tennessee Tribune, Nashville International Airport (BNA), Skyport Hospitality and Chaux Consulting announce the opening of the second Tennessee Tribune Store.

With the first store opening approximately nine months ago in November, 2021, Miller-Perry will bring in her 88th birthday this week with the launch of another property. These types of accolades are highly uncommon for business gurus her age and are certainly beyond impressive. Her first foray into the airport concessions category demonstrated the spending power of diverse suppliers as the historical artisans, authors, and entrepreneurs claimed 19% market share against the industry giants such as Coke, Pepsi, Frito Lay and more. The first store located in the Southwest Hub between Terminal C and D boasted the top seller as a diverse supplier, Guidance Whiskey and the vendor that sold the most units, a small minority owned popcorn company Kernels Nashville. According to Bill Freeman (Business Owner, Airport Board Member and Community Advocate), “Mrs. Miller-Perry’s intentional goal of bringing in diverse suppliers contributes to BNAs commitment to diversity, and inclusion as the retail establishment provides travelers with a truly unique shopping experience.”

The second Tribune store is over 1,200 square feet and located pre-security near United, Frontier, US Airways, American, Delta and a host of other popular airlines. With the easy access, open entrances and accessible café style seating this location is a true compliment to BNA’s vision of becoming a world class airport for global travelers. Travelers that have become frequent shoppers in the first store will be pleased to see their favorite offerings, literary works and local suppliers also available in the second store. Local Pastor and community leader Howard Jones says, “Mrs. Miller-Perry continues to make an economic impact in the city as she provides travelers with unique wares from Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and exposes travelers to up and coming diverse brands.”

The opening of the second location also provided an opportunity for further expansion into the local community, the greater metro area and State of Tennessee by introducing new vendors into the Tennessee Tribune stores. The new location welcomes Ashley and Robert Gaddy, the owner of Donk’s restaurant with their Big Daddy’s Sweet Mississippi Sauce, Ms. Janet Walsh, of Tea Tea and Company with her ginger flavored beverage that you mix into aa 16-ounce bottle of water as well as Sister Tribe Cosmetics with their earth tone cosmetics. Further offerings include Ms. Celeste Black owner of the Miriam B skin care line, Shanalya Sweat who owns “A Few Wood Men” the eclectic line of wooden watches and accessories and sauces and seasonings such as Smoking Butts White Hot Sauce. Travelers will also get to experience the world famous Goo Goo Clusters and the tasty wares of Goodlettsville-based Brittle Brothers peanut brittle in jalapeno, bacon and other delicious flavors.

As of June 30, 2022, BNA had a record breaking year regarding travelers with an uptick of 7% compared to three years ago. They soared with over 18.4 million passengers recorded at the end of the 2022 fiscal year and served over 840 thousand departing passengers making BNA the airport with the largest number of screened passengers in a single month.

For more information about The Tennessee Tribune Store contact Chaux Consulting at ChauxConsulting@gmail.com or the Tennessee Tribune office directly at (615) 321-3268.