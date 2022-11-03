MANHATTAN, NY — Shakespearean trained actor, Devin Haqq, completed his performance with the Fiasco Theater Company in William Shakespeare’s “Pericles” at Houghton Hall in New York on Oct. 29.

After the performance Devin flew to London, where he will participate with the Folger Theatre. The Folger Theatre is a part of the internationally acclaimed Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C. where Devin served as associate director for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (July 17-August 28, 2022). Devin served as director of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina (September 2022). Folger and the University of South Carolina are partners.

Shakespeare’s Globe and the Folger collaborated for the 400th Anniversary of the First Folio in the Shakespeare Race Festival 2022.

On November 1, 2022, “A Night with the Folger: Folios for a 21st Century America” opens featuring Greg Prickman, director Collections, co-writers Malik Work, and the Folger’s new artistic director Karen Ann Daniels, director Devin Haqq along with Globe actors.

Devin Haqq is a 1998 Tennessee State University graduate and a 1993 graduate of Maplewood High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Devin’s MFA was received from the University of Alabama Shakespeare Festival, in Montgomery, AL.

Devin is the son of Jalilah Haqq of Nashville.