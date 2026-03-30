Sharon W. Reynolds, CEO, DevMar Manufacturing Inducted into Enterprising Women Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn., – Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women magazine, announced that Sharon W. Reynolds, CEO of DevMar Manufacturing, has been inducted into the Enterprising Women Hall of Fame. The honor is dedicated to women entrepreneurs and business leaders who have achieved remarkable success in business and have given back to their communities in significant ways over their lifetime.

Smiley bestowed the accolade before hundreds of women business leaders at the 24th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference, March 8-10, 2026, in New Orleans.

“Sharon is truly an embodiment of the characteristics of an Enterprising Women Hall of Fame member. She is a champion of economic empowerment, mentorship of women and minority-owned businesses, and inspiration for the next generation of women leaders,” Smiley said.

Reynolds joins a distinguished group of global women leaders whose contributions have helped shape industries, communities, and the future of entrepreneurship. Enterprising Women, the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners, chronicles the growing political, economic, and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women in 185 countries.

“Receiving this recognition is not just a personal honor,” said Reynolds. “It represents the work of an incredible team and a mission that has always guided my career—creating sustainable technologies that protect human health, strengthen American manufacturing, and safeguard our environment for future generations.”

Widely regarded as one of the most respected women business entrepreneurs in the United States, Reynolds is known for her visionary leadership and commitment to sustainability-driven innovation.

As founder and CEO of DevMar Manufacturing, a women-led company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Reynolds has pioneered the development of advanced nanotechnology solutions utilizing titanium and zinc designed to combat pathogens, improve environmental safety, and reduce the use of toxic plastics in commercial and healthcare environments.

DevMar Manufacturing’s patented technologies focus on protecting both people and the planet, offering safer, environmentally responsible alternatives for infection prevention, industrial safety, plastic alternatives, and environmental remediation. Through her work, Reynolds has championed American manufacturing, sustainable sourcing, and innovative solutions that address global health and environmental challenges.

As a Black woman entrepreneur with numerous patented technologies, Reynolds has helped expand representation in advanced manufacturing and science-based innovation, demonstrating how entrepreneurship can drive both economic growth and meaningful social impact.

Reynolds’ leadership extends well beyond her company. She is the National Co-Chair of the Entrepreneurs of Purpose program for the Enterprising Women Foundation and also serves as the Chair of the Nashville Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum Program, now in its seventh year. She has served in leadership roles with organizations including the Women Business Collaborative, Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

She is actively involved as a leader in the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council at both the national and regional levels, the Women Presidents Organization, and the International Women’s Forum. Reynolds is also a founding member of the BOW Collective.

She has been recognized with the Enterprising Women of the Year Award, Nashville’s Titan 100 CEO Award, Entrepreneur of the Decade by MBDA Magazine, and induction into the 2023 YWCA Academy for Women of Achievement.