She Joined Gideon’s Army at 14. Today, She’s Helping Lead It.

Dear Family,

In 2019, a young girl named Janiyah Houston walked through the doors of Gideon’s Army.

Like so many of our youth, she came into a world that had already asked a lot of her. But she also came with something else — brilliance, quiet determination, and a willingness to grow.

Over the next three years, Janiyah became part of Gid University, Gideon’s Army’s leadership and workforce development program for justice- and violence-impacted youth. She showed up. She did the work. She led her peers.

She graduated from Pearl-Cohn High School as Salutatorian.

Today, she is a student at Vanderbilt University, pursuing her dream of becoming an anesthesiology nurse.

And now, she’s doing something that brings this story full circle.

She’s helping lead Gideon’s Army.

Janiyah is one of several Gid University youth who are stepping into greater leadership roles within the organization — including helping communicate directly with you, the community that made their journey possible.

Because Gideon’s Army was never meant to belong to one person.

It was always meant to belong to them.

Because of your support, these young people are not only surviving — they are leading.

Over this past season, Gideon’s Army youth have:

• Become paid staff and leaders within our organization

• Helped operate BlackOut North Studio Café, a youth-run workforce and entrepreneurship space

• Supported violence intervention and healing efforts in their own communities

• Mentored younger youth coming behind them

• Built real career pathways in public health, leadership, business, and the arts

Our youth are the solution. They have already done so much, and yet they are still just getting started.

As our youth step forward, they are also helping us take greater ownership of sharing our story.

You may begin hearing from Janiyah and other youth leaders directly — sharing updates, reflections, and the impact of this work in their own words.

We want to be mindful of your time and your inbox. If you would like to continue receiving these updates, you don’t need to do anything.

If you would prefer to step away, you can unsubscribe below at any time.

But if you stay, you’ll get to witness something powerful.

You’ll get to watch young people become who they were always meant to be.

And we’re grateful you’re here for that journey.

With love and deep gratitude,

Gideon’s Army

Led by the Youth