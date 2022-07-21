NASHVILLE, TN — Keva, Inc. will be hosting its 5th Annual Citywide Silence the Violence Nashville, August 6th, 10 am to 8 pm at Hadley Park. Keva is an organization focusing on serving the community by providing resources, increased access to social services, and addressing issues having an impact on the most vulnerable.

Silence the Violence is an annual event focusing on bringing the city together, to adversely impact crime and violence. Violence has plagued our communities. National and local statistics support that for us to “silence the violence” we need to address poverty, housing, and other social issues.

Rev. Venita Lewis, Executive Director of KEVA, Inc, and Founder of Silence the Violence, stated that: “Our Goal is to have more community organizations on the ground this year, then that over last year’s annual event.” According to Rev. Lewis, “We have traditionally had over ten city and community agencies participate. This year we are anticipating the return of the Department of health, which provided vaccinations, and free pampers for mothers with infants and Metro Action Commission will provide on the spot housing assistance.”

The Honorable Howard Gentry, Criminal Court Clerk, will host an on-site expungement clinic at Galilee Baptist Church, 2021 Herman Street, and assistance with driver’s license reinstatement. Last year, through this partnership, the court expunged over four hundred felony records. The largest in the city’s history.

Other attendees include the Police Department, Hope Station, Roof Top, NAACP Nashville, St. Thomas Hospital, Matthew Walker Health Center, and the Civitan Club. Radio personality Orlando Boyd of WENO 760 the Gospel will share valuable information on buying and selling your home, and John Little will share on “Crime and Fair Education.”

Booth space is 100.00 and sponsorship is $175.00, which includes booth space.

For more information, contact KEVA Inc. at 615-237-1110.