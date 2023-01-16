NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise, today announced Nashville will be some of the first to try its new product lineup of Smoothie Bowls before they roll out nationwide in April. Starting January 10th, Tennesseans can try these fresh and deliciously satisfying bowls at 22 locations in the Nashville area.

“Smoothie King is continuing to focus on innovation and delivering new products that serve today’s customers’ needs,” said Smoothie King Chief Marketing Officer Marianne Radley. “We chose Nashville to introduce our new bowls because of the vibrant mix of professionals and students who live in Music City. Everywhere you turn, the creative energy is evident, and we are excited to offer a new, delicious option for those with busy lifestyles who are looking for fresh options on-the-go.”

This marks the first time that Smoothie King has served a product with a spoon instead of a straw. The new bowls feature unique ingredients: three have an açai base and three have a pitaya base.

Both açai and pitaya are superfoods that are nutrient-dense and rich in antioxidants and vitamins, making them a great option for an active and balanced lifestyle. All six new Smoothie Bowls feature fresh, wholesome ingredients that will satisfy guests who are looking for a made-to-order alternative for breakfast or lunch that is satiating and full of flavor.

The Açai Bowls include:

PB Swizzle – açai blend, granola, sliced banana, diced strawberries, whole blueberries and peanut butter drizzle

Berry Goji Getaway – açai blend, diced mango, diced strawberries, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle

Go-Go Goji Crunch – açai blend, granola, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and honey drizzle

The Pitaya Bowls include:

Bee Berry Sting – pitaya blend, granola, diced strawberries, diced mango, whole blueberries and honey drizzle

Hive Five – pitaya blend, sliced banana, diced mango, shredded coconut, dried goji berries and honey drizzle

PB Delight – pitaya blend, granola, sliced banana, whole blueberries, dried goji berries and peanut butter drizzle

As part of Smoothie King’s Clean Blends promise, the company’s Smoothie Bowls feature wholesome ingredients such as non-GMO fruits and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Smoothie King’s new Smoothie Bowls are now available at 22 participating locations in Nashville and surrounding areas including Brentwood, Clarksville, Cookeville, Franklin, Ft. Campbell, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

For media assets, please visit this folder for high-res photos of the Smoothie Bowls.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1400 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

To learn more about Smoothie King, visit our website or check us out on Facebook and Instagram.