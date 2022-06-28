Nashville, TN – During the month of July, Cromwell Media and Soles4Souls are raising money to provide new shoes for kids experiencing homelessness in Nashville.



Without a good pair of shoes, kids feel embarrassed, discouraged, or left out. For a child experiencing homelessness, a new pair of shoes means dignity, education and health. There are more than 4,000 children in Metro Nashville Public Schools experiencing homelessness, and more than 18,000 across Middle Tennessee.



“Our goal is to raise enough money to purchase 1,000 pairs of new shoes,” said Cromwell Media VP/Market Manager Dennis Gwiazdon. “A single $20 donation provides a new pair of athletic shoes to a child experiencing homelessness. Our Soles4MusicCity fundraiser during last year’s Christmas holiday was such a heartwarming success and we want to top that effort for children in need of new shoes for their return to school this fall.”



Newton Nissan will once again partner with Soles4Souls and Cromwell Media on this fundraiser.



Donations can be made by visiting https://soles4souls.org/?form=soles4musiccity, visiting

thegamenashville.com or 1029thebuzz.com or by texting the word “Donate” to 615.737.1025 or 615.737.1029.



About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, we have distributed more than 73 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 129 countries and generated over $475 million in economic impact. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.



About Cromwell Media

ESPN 102.5/106.3 The Game (97.5 in Rutherford County) and 102.9 The Buzz are locally owned and are sister stations to 93.3 Classic Hits, 94.9 The Fan (95.1 in Rutherford County) and 102.1 The Ville. Cromwell Group, Inc. operates 31 radio stations: 5 in Nashville, 8 in Kentucky and 18 in Illinois. All stations can be streamed on mobile devices, through Alexa smart speakers and the iGoRadio app.