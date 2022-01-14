In case you missed the Installation & Blessing for Rev. Sondrea Tolbert as Executive Director of the Scarritt Bennett Center, you can watch the recording below.



If you were unable to attend in person or watch the livestream, you can still access a recording of the event on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

