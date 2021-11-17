NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) — Spencer Mercer is the newest member at KraftCPAs PLLC, where he joins a team of 17 other partners at the 63-year-old certified public accounting firm.

Mercer, a Greeneville, Tenn., native, began his accounting career at Kraft’s Nashville location in 2009, shortly after receiving his master’s degree in accounting at the University of Tennessee. He joined the firm’s Chattanooga team in early 2021 following Kraft’s acquisition of Matheney Stees & Associates the previous year.

Mercer works extensively in the construction and manufacturing/wholesale/distribution industries with a focus on tax planning, consulting, and compliance.

“Spencer has been a tremendous asset to our tax team, and our clients have put their trust in him for good reason,” KraftCPAs chief manager Vic Alexander said. “He will be an even stronger asset as part of our leadership team, and we’re excited to gain his input and insight.”

In addition to professional memberships with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants, Mercer is a local member of the Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association, Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee, and Chattanooga Area Chamber. He also has been active as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, the Special Olympics, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Spencer’s new role as a member with the firm began November 1.