PHOENIX – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Nashville to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods.

Located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, the store will open on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced soon.

The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts’ healthy approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.

Those interested in positions at the new Nashville store will have an opportunity to apply at the hiring fair on Wednesday, Jan. 11 taking place at the new store from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal at https://about.sprouts.com/careers/ and reference Store 585 to apply online. If contacted, additional information will be provided. Walk in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

Courtesy Clerks

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Sprouts welcomes shoppers with a farmer’s market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. Innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more offer a treasure hunt shopping experience amid Sprouts’ healthy assortment.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.