NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and SRX Superstar Racing Experience are proud to announce a continued partnership that will host a race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the 2022 racing season. The race is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on July 9, 2022.

Reid Mobley, Chief Revenue Officer, SRX Superstar Racing Experience: “The city brought a fantastic energy to the racetrack last year, and we couldn’t be more excited to return this coming July. Their support and partnership are unmatched. and we are look forward to having them on board for another successful season of SRX Racing.”

Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp: “Last year was better than we ever could have imagined with a sold-out venue and tremendous energy, so we are extremely pleased to be hosting another year of SRX. Racing is in Nashville’s DNA, so it’s great to have SRX as part of our lineup of major live events this year.”

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and CBS Sports have announced the 2022 schedule and tracks for the six-race, short-track series returning to primetime Saturdays this summer for the second season on CBS starting Saturday, June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Races will air on six consecutive Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. CT on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ throughout the Summer of 2022.

SRX is returning refueled and hitting four new tracks this season. After dropping the green flag at Five Flags Speedway, the series will head to South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Va., then return to Stafford Motor Speedway where the series launched last season. The back half of the series will feature a return to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway before a stop at Pevely, Mo.’s I-55 Raceway then the final and championship race from Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on July 23.

The six-race series will feature drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with a total emphasis on head-to-head competition in short, sprint races. The races will be produced within a two-hour television window with no pit stops but breaks where drivers and crew chiefs can make adjustments and strategy decisions.