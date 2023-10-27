By Tony Jones

MEMPHIS, TN — Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee presented Stax Records early hit maker Carla Thomas with the Tennessee Governor’s Arts Award. Presented at the Executive Residence Conservation Hall Tuesday, Oct 17th, 2023, followed by a reception at the governor’s mansion, Thomas was among the dozen artists honored for their lifelong contribution to the arts. Officially announced in 2021, the ceremony was delayed due to COVID restrictions.

The daughter of one of Stax’s many standard bearers Rufus Thomas, Carla Thomas was introduced to the world with her monster introductory hits B-A-B-Y and Gee Whiz (Look At His Eyes). After exploding upon the world, and for a time changing the trajectory of Memphis’s sickening economic design, Stax was forced to close in 1976.

Thomas reflects on her initial reaction to the state’s recognition of her work. “I’m very grateful.”

When she first returned home, she provided backing to the likes of Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers, solo), pursued her own music, and participated in session work. She reflected on the talents great and unknown, remembering R&B singer Gene Allison in the same breath as Michael McDonald. And coming back home proved to be just as fruitful.

“I worked with what was called the Arts Council. It’s now called Arts Memphis. Debra

Ferguson (Nubian Dance Theater), Eckpe’ (Lee, African historian and drummer), myself and many, many others got together to start Arts In The Schools. I worked there for over 10 years. We would take artists into the classroom and it worked so well. That’s where it all started.”

Just two weeks before the original 2021 announcement, she had been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 20th Annual Americana Awards. Dubbed the “Queen of Memphis Soul” in those early years, her reaction to the honor shows why it’s a moniker she still deserves. As she spoke of she worked with in keeping arts alive in Memphis, she recalls another great event held at the Ryman honoring Tennessee radio pioneer John R (John Richburg), a white disc jockey that fought the color barrier from behind the microphone at radio station WLAC.

“He was a very brave man and everybody came to honor him. James Brown brought his whole band.” I was at TSU back then. I did demos of Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, a lot of great Nashville artists. I loved country music. I grew up on country music.”

She’s continues to be active. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently announced she’ll be the Shining Star at this year’s Christmas Tree lighting, was in London working with Royal Studio’s second generation hitmaker Boo Mitchell, who recorded her on Jackson, Tennessee-born and now Brooklyn-based artist Valerie June’s “Call Me a Fool,” nominated for the Americana award for Song of the Year.

