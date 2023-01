Gallatin, Tenn.–A Stay Warm Shelter in Gallatin opened for the 2023 season on Friday, January 6. The Stay Warm Shelter is located at the First Baptist Church on E. Winchester Street in Gallatin.

It will be open every Friday night in January and February from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The gym at First Baptist Church is equipped to house as many as 150 people.

Organizers say it is the only warming shelter in Sumner County.