NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on state Route 155 over Centennial Boulevard as the “Tallu Schuyler Quinn Memorial Bridge.” Public Chapter 1009, section 63, states: the legislation is “to honor this incredibly well-respected nonprofit leader, minister, and resident of the City of Nashville who founded the Nashville Food Project, an organization that seeks to bring people together to grow, cook, and share nourishing food, cultivate community, and alleviate hunger, and who, after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, subsequently penned several essays on what it meant to live with a terminal diagnosis and still find meaning, with the collection being titled What We Wish Were True: Reflections on Nurturing Life and Facing Death.”

Rep. Clemmons and Sen. Yarbro will also present Quinn’s family with a resolution marking the occasion. All those who wish to join us in honoring this amazing and impactful community leader are welcome to attend.