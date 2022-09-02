FRANKLIN, Tenn. –Tammy Jackson, Staffing Coordinator at AHC Meadowbrook located in Pulaski, Tennessee, was named Nurse of the Year by the Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA). The THCA is comprised of more than 400 members across the state and is dedicated to helping maintain the high standards of licensed long-term care facilities in Tennessee.

“Tammy displays outstanding compassion for the residents and staff every day,” said Nikki Raymer, AHC Meadowbrook Administrator. “Her listening ear and comforting words show others how much she cares. She has created an environment where the residents and staff feel comfortable expressing their concerns and ideas.”

Jackson has been with AHC Meadowbrook for 20 years. She started as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), worked her way up to the Assistant Director of Nursing, and then moved into the Staffing Coordinator position eight years ago. Tammy knew this role would be challenging, but she accepted the responsibility with grace and has made leaps and bounds in the organization and communication among the staff.

Jackson has boosted the morale and efficiency of AHC Meadowbrook’s staff. She has developed specific assignment sheets for nurse aides that notate responsibilities for each day. This ensures the nurse aides receive communication at the beginning of each shift and allows them to leave comments for their relieving nurse aide. Jackson is also a CNA class instructor, who helps students learn at their own pace, encourages them to ask questions and concerns.

AHC Waverly also earned a THCA statewide award at its recent convention. Aretha “Susie” Mays was named the Caregiver of the Year for the Jackson District.