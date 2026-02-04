Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Brings Fresh Fare and Hiring Opportunities to Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Jan. 23, 2026) – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café continues to serve its modern take on Mediterranean dining across middle Tennessee’s diverse culinary scene. Located at 4310 Veterans Parkway, Suite D, at the corner of Jack Byrnes Drive and directly across from Redeemer Classical Academy High School, the new 2,900-square-foot restaurant will offer guests premium ingredients and a relaxed, yet elevated atmosphere, with a welcoming dining room and a large community table.

As the second location in Murfreesboro, the 25th in Tennessee and one of over 100 locations nationwide, Taziki’s is now hiring 30 new team members to join its Kingdom Crest crew. The team is looking to fill a variety of front-of-house and back-of-house positions.

WHAT: Taziki’s Kingdom Crest Hiring Event

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 27 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 29 | 4 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3 | 4 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Interviews will take place at Taziki’s The Oaks at 1855 Medical Center Parkway, Suite H

Walk-ins are welcome on all four days— no resume or formal experience is required. Applicants are encouraged to bring a friendly smile and a great attitude.

Taziki’s Kingdom Crest encourages its guests to eat well and live the good life by providing fresh, better-for-you menu items aligned with a classic Mediterranean diet, which has been ranked No. 1 for the ninth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report.

To learn more about available positions or Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, visit tazikis.com.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, after a trip to Greece where they fell in love with the food and culture, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. For the ninth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked best overall diet in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. This year the brand is celebrating 28 years of success and now serves its modern Mediterranean fare to customers at over 100 locations in 18 states. For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook,Instagram andX (formerly Twitter).