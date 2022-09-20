NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 12th annual Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson. The annual outdoor event raises funds for local non-profit organizations in the Hermitage and Donelson communities.

“With the rapid influx of incoming Nashville residents, the Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival is the perfect way for those interested in learning more about local Nashville brews, wines and moonshines to taste and enjoy in a beautiful, historic setting at Two Rivers Mansion,” said Bill LaFollette, chair of the Tennessee, Beer, Wine and Shine Festival’s volunteer planning committee. “Guests will enjoy live entertainment and a lively after-party at Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill to continue the celebration while contributing to local organizations that support our community.”

Every year, more than 2,500 enthusiastic beer, wine and moonshine aficionados stroll along the shaded grounds of Two Rivers Mansion while sampling more than 100 different beers and 90 selections of wine, including local varieties, such as Tennessee Brew Works, Hurricane Mills, Ole Smokey, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and Black Abbey Brewing Company. The 2022 festival will also feature artisan booths, food vendors and local entertainment. Some of the featured food vendors include Little Cancun on the Go and Nothing Bundt Cake.

Since the first festival in 2010, the Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival has raised more than $450,000 for 14 local Donelson and Hermitage charities. Recipients of these funds include Holy Rosery School, Family Center, YMCA, Fifty Forward Donelson Center, Gateway Project of Donelson and more.

Tickets are on sale now and include access to the event, samples of beer, wine, moonshine and seltzer, a commemorative tasting glass and an invite to the event’s official after party at Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill. The VIP ticket includes entry one hour early, special tastings from exhibitors and a gift bag. A limited amount of VIP tickets are available for purchase at $125. Early bird tickets are available for $55 through Friday, Sept. 30. Oct. 1 guests can purchase tickets prior to the event for $60 and onsite for $70. “Designated driver” tickets are offered for $15. Early bird tickets and any additional information can be found by visiting www.tennesseebeerandwinefestival.com. Free parking at the event is available for all attendees. The Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival at Two Rivers Mansion is located at 3130 McGavock Pike. The festival is made possible by generous event sponsors, including presenting sponsors Wealth Strategy Partners, Ryman Entertainment and John C. Hobbs Re/Max Carriage House. Supporting sponsors include Buddy Allen Flooring, Bush Insurance Agencies, Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill, Action 24/7, Two Rivers Mansion, Joslin and Son Signs, Cumulus Media, Graffiti Indoor Advertising, Pride Lawn Care, Kroger, JaMac Solutions, The Terrace Catering Services and Gaylord Opryland’s a Country Christmas.

