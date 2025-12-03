Tennessee Promise Applications Hold Strong with More Than 67,000 High School Seniors Applying for the Scholarship

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) announced today that more than 67,000 high school seniors applied for Tennessee Promise ahead of the November deadline, maintaining strong statewide momentum for one of the nation’s most successful college access programs.

Tennessee Promise, a program administered by THEC, provides students with last-dollar scholarship support to cover tuition and mandatory fees not already paid by the Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship, or Tennessee Student Assistance Award. Through partnerships with the Ayers Foundation Trust and tnAchieves, students also benefit from mentoring, guidance, and hands-on support to ensure a successful transition from high school to higher education.

“Tennessee Promise continues to be a powerful driver of opportunity,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, THEC Executive Director. “Seeing this level of sustained engagement from students across the state reinforces our shared commitment to making higher education accessible, affordable, and within reach for every Tennessean.”

Next Step for Students: FAFSA Opens Doors to Additional Financial Aid

Now that applications are in, the most important next step for students is completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)—a requirement for Tennessee Promise eligibility and the key to unlocking both federal and state financial aid opportunities. The FAFSA deadline for Tennessee Promise applicants is April 1.

Students and families can find additional information about Tennessee Promise requirements, next steps, and resources at CollegeforTN.org/TNPromise