Tennessee Sets Bold Course for AI Leadership

The report, submitted to Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, outlines a vision for Tennessee to become a national leader in ethical AI adoption by leveraging technology to enhance public services, strengthen the economy, and build a workforce ready for tomorrow’s jobs.

“Tennessee’s values of integrity, transparency, and fiscal responsibility make innovation possible without compromising public trust,” said Jim Bryson, Co-Chair of the Tennessee AI Advisory Council and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration. “This plan ensures that every Tennessean benefits from the opportunities AI brings.”

Kristin Darby, Co-Chair of the Tennessee AI Advisory Council and Chief Information Officer for the State of Tennessee, added, “We are moving from planning to action. Tennessee’s approach will balance innovation with oversight that accelerates progress while protecting citizen rights and privacy.”

A Strategic Vision for Responsible Innovation

The Tennessee AI Advisory Council’s 2025 Action Plan, unanimously approved by council members present at the public meeting on Monday, November 17, 2025, establishes a framework for harnessing AI to make government faster, simpler, and more efficient. It emphasizes that AI adoption must reflect Tennessee’s core values by ensuring transparency, accountability, and protection of individual rights.

The plan focuses on four strategic pillars:

Modernization & Pilots – Launching measurable AI pilot projects that improve service delivery and efficiency. Data & Compute Readiness – Building secure statewide infrastructure for safe AI experimentation. Workforce & Change Enablement – Advancing AI literacy, reskilling programs, and partnerships with education. Safety, Security & Accountability – Strengthening governance and risk management to protect Tennesseans’ data and trust.

The Tennessee AI Advisory Council emphasizes that the time to act is now. Strategic investment in Tennessee’s AI ecosystem will improve efficiency, foster innovation, and ensure the state’s leadership in this transformative era.

The Council will continue its work through 2028, providing annual reports to track progress and guide the State’s evolving AI strategy.

About the Tennessee Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council

Created by Tenn. Code Ann. § 4-3-3105, the Tennessee AI Advisory Council guides state policy on the economic, workforce, and ethical implications of artificial intelligence.