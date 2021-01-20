Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Veterans Aged 65 and Older

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)— The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans aged 65 and above, in addition to high-risk Veterans.

Enrolled Veterans will be contacted directly by TVHS to arrange vaccine appointments.

“We are thrilled by the amount of interest in the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. John Nadeau, TVHS chief of staff. “We’re honored to say that so far TVHS has vaccinated 2,614 Veterans and 2,446 health care personnel. Our Veterans are still serving the nation by getting the vaccine to help combat the virus.”

Veterans who are interested in the vaccine should use VA’s Keep Me Informed tool (www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed). This online tool streamlines Tennessee Valley’s vaccination process and keeps Veterans updated on the latest vaccine news.

TVHS is following the CDC’s guidelines and vaccinating the following categories:

TVHS health care personnel

TVHS nursing home patients

TVHS spinal cord injury patients

TVHS chemotherapy patients

TVHS dialysis patients

TVHS transplant patients

TVHS homeless Veterans

Outpatient Veterans aged 65 and above

Veterans do not need to call or show up to VA facilities to request the vaccine.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.