The Awkward Trade: Trae Young heads to the Washington Wizards

ATLANTA — On Wednesday night, something felt off long before the final buzzer sounded at State Farm Arena. Trae Young warmed up in non-team attire—a white Jordan Brand dri-fit shirt, dark sweatpants, and Jordan sneakers—an unusual departure from his customary Hawks-issued gear. As he made his way around the court, Young acknowledged ball boys, arena staff, and fans, signing autographs and exchanging brief words. To many in attendance, it looked less like a pregame routine and more like a farewell.

That sense proved prescient. Before Atlanta boarded its west-coast road trip, the Hawks dealt the four-time All-Star to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. McCollum’s contract expires after the season, while Kispert—who is under contract for two additional years at $27 million—is a career 38 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

At first glance, the return raised eyebrows. Atlanta parted with a player averaging 25.8 points and 10 assists per game over his career without receiving draft compensation. The explanation, however, lies beneath the surface.

Young has been synonymous with the Hawks since arriving as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He holds franchise records for both three-pointers made and assists, and he guided Atlanta to three postseason appearances, highlighted by a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. That spring, Young embraced the role of antagonist at Madison Square Garden, energizing a fan base and turning himself into a must-see attraction league-wide.

The Backstory

However, when the Hawks were swiftly eliminated from the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, former General Manager Landry Fields was fired. He would be replaced by Onsi Saleh in 2024 after spending the previous three seasons as an executive with the Golden State Warriors. Saleh’s first order of business was building a team around Trae Young. But, after the Hawks failed to make it out of the play-in tournament once again in the 2024-2025 season, chatter began to build around Young’s future and contract.

In the 2025 offseason, Saleh brought in a sharp-shooter in Luke Kennard, brought in a versatile swingman in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Kristaps Porzingis. Pairing those three players with a young core consisting of Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Rishacher, and Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks seemed poised to contend in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

This season, the Hawks were 2-8 with Young in the lineup. Why? Atlanta plays better defense with Young on the bench, and much worse with him on the court. This season, Atlanta is 16-13 without Young on the court. They score 118.5 points per game and give up 116.8 points per contest. Compared to giving up nearly 127 points per game with Young on the court.

Leverage … and the lack thereof

When Saleh declined to offer Young a contract extension last summer, chatter of a trade began to build. Young’s representatives – Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown – would initiate trade talks and management obliged. The news became public on Monday. It emerged that the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Washington Wizards were Young’s top three targets. It does not answer the question why Young’s leverage was so low?

To the chagrin of many Hawks fans, the market for Young’s services was very low. Young has shot 43% from the field during his career. Young also turns the ball over as much as anybody, with a 4.2 turnover rate, one of the highest in NBA history. The Wizards are receiving a bonafide playmaker, but 75 percent of his turnovers come from passes. Also, Young is not a great on-ball defender, which has always been a strong point of contention among casual fans and hoop heads alike.

Young had a $49 million player option this offseason that would make him an expiring contract. He could also opt out in the summer, depart as a free agent and give the Hawks almost $40 million in cap space. In the end, Young asked to be traded to the Wizards, and Hawks management granted his request.

An Awkward Goodbye

Young was officially sidelined Wednesday due to a right quad contusion, marking his fifth consecutive missed game. As rumors circulated throughout the arena and the Hawks prepared for their upcoming trip, the timing aligned for a deal. At 9:27 p.m. ET, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news. Phones buzzed across the building with 7:13 remaining on the clock.

Young remained seated on the bench, briefly disappearing into the tunnel before returning to the court during a timeout, casually dribbling a basketball. He exchanged words with comedian DC Young Fly, co-host of The 85 South Show, and eventually exited the arena for good. As play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun noted on the broadcast, “He is the only man in the hallway.”

What Comes Next

The Trae Young era in Atlanta has come to a close. While he never delivered a championship, Young electrified crowds, inspired a generation of young fans, and embraced the spotlight in a city drawn to bold personalities.

He will return to State Farm Arena soon—this time in a Wizards uniform—when Washington visits on February 24 and 26.

For the Wizards, executive Travis Schlenk sees Young as a foundational piece in their rebuild. Schlenk, who originally drafted Young in 2018, reunites with the point guard in Washington. Young joins a developing roster that includes rookie Tre Johnson, wings Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Bub Carrington, along with rising big man Alex Sarr, who is averaging 17 points, nearly eight rebounds, and three assists per game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta moved forward, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 117–100 on Wednesday night.

“I know you all have questions for me that right now I’m not at liberty to talk about or answer,” Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said as he opened his postgame press conference.

Whether this cultural reset leads to sustained success remains an open question.