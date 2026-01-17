Tigers vs. Tigers: TSU Meets Jackson State in 2026 Merritt Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University and Jackson State University will renew a long-standing football rivalry when the two programs meet in the 2026 John A. Merritt Classic on Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of the Week 0 slate at Nissan Stadium.

The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between TSU and Jackson State at the John A. Merritt Classic, adding a new chapter to a series that dates back more than seven decades. Tennessee State holds a 30-23-2 all-time advantage in the series, which began with the teams’ first meeting in 1949.

“The John A. Merritt Classic provides the perfect stage to renew our rivalry with Jackson State,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “Hosting the game in 2026 and returning to Jackson in 2027 reflects the tradition and excitement this matchup brings to both programs.”

As part of a home-and-home series agreement, the rivalry will continue in 2027 when Tennessee State travels to Jackson, Mississippi, to face Jackson State.

“We are excited to renew our rivalry with Tennessee State in Nashville and next year at home,” Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said. “This is a great opportunity for our football programs and our fans as we kick off the season at the John A. Merritt Classic.”

The rivalry has a history of drawing large crowds and producing memorable moments. A meeting between the programs at Hale Stadium on Sept. 10, 1988, remains the fourth-most attended game in stadium history, as 18,954 fans witnessed a 26-26 tie. Two other TSU–Jackson State matchups also rank among the top 20 in Hale Stadium attendance.

The teams last met on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Southern Heritage Classic, where Jackson State earned a 16-3 victory.

The 2026 contest continues the tradition of showcasing two storied HBCU programs while honoring the legacy of John A. Merritt, the legendary head coach who helped shape Tennessee State football and college football history.

Additional details regarding game time, ticket information and John A. Merritt Classic events will be announced later. Please visit johnmerrittclassic.com.