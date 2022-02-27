Darlington, South Carolina–The Darlington County Cultural Realism Complex is making its digital debut with Reminisce Preservation.

Reminisce Preservation is bringing its leading technology to the doorsteps of The Darlington County Cultural Realism Complex to modernize its catalog through digitization.

Its unique ability to leverage technology to preserve history and enrich a legacy for future generations makes Reminisce Preservation the ideal partner to propel the DCCRC into the future. Armed with leading technology and high-quality content, the dynamic duo will digitally elevate photos and documents that capture and maintain the historical essence of Darlington and South Carolina. The center houses an unmatched collection featuring famous Jazz Musicians Buddy and Elle Mae Johnson. Their archives also include the original creator and author of Brer Rabbit and the founder of the Darlington County Cultural Realism Complex, to name a few.

Representation is now more vital than ever. Having modern, accessible spaces that tell the stories of the community in a positive light is paramount. Most importantly, the collaboration between these two knowledge banks sends a clear message that ensures the people who own the stories are the ones telling and sharing their narratives.

The Darlington County Cultural Realism Complex was founded on January 1, 1972, by Mrs. Wilhelmina P. Johnson. This cultural juggernaut assiduously works to bridge the divide between home and school with robust historical, cultural, and educational activities within the community.

To learn more about the Darlington County Cultural Realism Complex, visit TheCRCCenter. To learn more about Reminisce Preservation, visit reminiscepreservation.com.