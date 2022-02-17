The Haynes-Trinity Neighborhood Coalition presented a check $11,304 to Alex Green Elementary for construction of a STEM lab utilizing robots with 3D printers and Video Lab with cameras, green screen, and sound system.

The Haynes-Trinity Neighborhood Coalition advocates for the revitalization of its diverse community through the facilitation of community education, the promotion of civic engagement and the preservation of its historical neighborhoods and green spaces.

Coalition is open to all Haynes-Trinity area neighbors, faith-based institutions, and non-profits that serve our community. The Coalition advocates for the preservation of existing historic Black neighborhoods and actively participates in the revitalization of the West Trinity Lane corridor in Nashville, TN.