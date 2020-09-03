The Honorable Judge Sam Coleman to Serve as Metro General Sessions Court Presiding Judge

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County General Session Court Judges have elected Judge Sam Coleman to serve as Presiding Judge over the Davidson County General Sessions Court effective September 1, 2020. Coleman succeeds Judge Lynda Jones.

“I am deeply honored to be elected by my peers to serve as presiding judge over the court’s business,” Judge Coleman said. “I truly believe the law is the manifest will of the people that must be administered with compassion, and applied equitably. Only then can we achieve the justice that’s promised to the people of this great city. I look forward to continuing my service for the people of Nashville and Davidson County in this new capacity and will always guarantee that this court will uphold the rights of every citizen that walks through these doors.”

Coleman was appointed to General Sessions Court, Division 10 in 2017. Prior to his appointment, he was a practicing attorney specializing in criminal, civil, probate, landlord and tenant law. He served as a member of the Metro Council serving Districts 32 and 33 for over 10 years, before his appointment to the court.

Coleman is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, the American Bar Association, Nashville Bar Foundation Fellows, Nashville School of Law Honor Council (Past President), the NAACP, and served as Past Chairman of Reconciliation Ministries. He is a recipient of the Presidential Award for the Napier-Looby Bar Association and the Cane Ridge Community Achievement Award, among many other honors and accolades.

Coleman earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Tennessee State University. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Nashville School of Law.