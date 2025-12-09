The McCrary Sisters to Be Featured in Country Music Hall of Fame Musician Spotlight

NASHVILLE — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host a Musician Spotlight featuring the McCrary Sisters at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, in the Ford Theater.

The program is included with museum admission, though a program ticket is required. The event is free for museum members.

The McCrary Sisters are an award-winning gospel vocal group known for blending classic soul, Americana, blues, rock and R&B influences. The group includes sisters Ann, Alfreda and Regina McCrary, along with their late sister Deborah McCrary.

Over the years, the McCrary Sisters have recorded or performed with a wide range of acclaimed artists, including Gregg Allman, the Black Keys, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Patty Griffin, Dr. John, Jonny Lang, Delbert McClinton, Martina McBride, Buddy Miller, Maren Morris, Robert Randolph, Carrie Underwood, Widespread Panic, Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams Jr. and the Winans.

In September, the Americana Music Association honored the McCrary Sisters with the Legacy of Americana Lifetime Achievement Award.

Their discography includes several releases, including their most recent album, Love Is the Only Key, released in 2025, as well as A Very McCrary Christmas, released in 2019.