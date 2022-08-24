(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour® is back live and in person with an intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Inspired by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) homecomings, the 16th annual tour will launch in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month and bring showstopping musical performances by GRAMMY® Award winners Anthony Hamilton, Smokie Norful, Karen Clark Sheard, and other gospel and urban luminaries to five cities across the nation.



Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Donald Lawrence will resume his role as music director and, for the first time, social media personality and comedian Karlton Humes is bringing his unique brand of entertainment to the tour. In the spirit of the homecoming tradition, select shows will feature live performances by HBCU marching bands and gospel choirs. Fans can access free tickets

at www.blackandpositivelygolden.com.

September 10 – Chicago, IL House of Hope

Jekalyn Carr

Karen Clark-Sheard

Anthony Hamilton

Karlton Humes

Donald Lawrence & Company

Smokie Norful

South Shore Drill Team September 24 – Raleigh, NC Wake Chapel Church

Karen Clark-Sheard

Karlton Humes

Donald Lawrence & Company

Smokie Norful

September 16 – Jackson, MS Jackson Convention Center

• Jekalyn Carr

• Karlton Humes

• Donald Lawrence & Company • Smokie Norful

• Kierra Sheard-Kelly

October 1 – Philadelphia, PA

The Liacouras Center, Temple University

• Karlton Humes

• Donald Lawrence & Company • Smokie Norful

• Kierra Sheard-Kelly

December 2 – Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Artists To Be Announced