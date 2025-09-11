The Pinnacle of Excellence Awards honors our great leaders next week

NASHVILLE, TN — The 2025 Pinnacle of Excellence Awards will be held Friday, September 19, at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in the main lower level ballroom. Tickets are $125.00 per person or a table of eight for $1,000.00. The event recognizes its founder, Dr. Joe Turner, and highlights local and national advocates who personify excellence in the areas of education, public service, medical health and wellness, humanities, business, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. The program provides scholarships to students attending college.

Dr. Van Newkirk, president of Wilberforce University, is the keynote speaker. President Newkirk has brought resounding changes to the African Methodist Episcopal Church institution, with an increased enrollment this year, as well as new programs and opportunities, including a gymnastics team.

Join us in this special celebration to honor untold heroes and others for being a servant to the people. For more information, visit the website at www.pinnacle-awards.org or call Phoenix Doris at 615.-957-5125..