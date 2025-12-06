The Spine Bookshop Stands in Support of Rutherford County Library Director Luanne R. James

Smyrna, TN — The Spine Bookshop is proud to publicly support Rutherford County Library Director Luanne R. James, who courageously requested whistleblower protection during last Monday’s Public Library Board meeting. Her decision to speak out in defense of transparency, accountability, and the freedom to read represents one of the bravest acts of leadership our community has witnessed.

For more than a year, The Spine Bookshop has been deeply engaged in the fight against censorship in Rutherford County. We remain committed to protecting every reader’s right to access diverse stories, voices, and perspectives—without political pressure or interference. Luanne James’ actions reaffirm that this fight is not only necessary but urgent.

We admire her integrity, her strength, and her willingness to stand up for what is right, even at personal risk. We believe that no one should have to face intimidation or retribution for advocating for the principles that keep our public institutions strong and our communities informed.

We invite everyone who values intellectual freedom to join us in showing support.

If you believe, as we do, in the freedom to read—and if you recognize the courage it took for Ms. James to speak out—we encourage you to send her a message of appreciation and solidarity.

Your voice matters. Your encouragement matters. And together, we can make it clear that Rutherford County stands with those who protect our libraries, our stories, and our right to read.