By Ms. June

NASHVILLE, TN — Flight Spirits, a renowned minority-owned distillery now based in Nashville, announced its partnership with The Tennessee Tribune in creation of a branded whiskey namesake for a special Juneteenth release, Flight 1991. This collaboration brings together the important history and significance of Juneteenth with the Tennessee Tribune and Flight Whiskey’s commitment to service, excellence and community.

Flight Spirits, founded in 2021, by three friends with close ties to the aviation industry emerged as a beacon of resilience and connection during challenging times. Their values, rooted in friendship and fueled by the desire to stay connected, has allowed Flight Whiskey to cultivate a vibrant community of business partners and industry experts. As part of the aviation community, Flight Spirits has always believed that the sky is limitless, and that true freedom knows no bounds.

Since their launch, with the initial whiskey called flight 1903, named after the year the Wright Brother’s first flight in Kitty Hawk, NC Flight Spirits has released award winning spirits including Flight Whiskey, Americano Coffee Vodka, and Island Birds Rum. Named “Wheat Whiskey of the Year, “by Forbes Magazine, Flight Spirits has established itself as an award-winning spirit’s company, recognized for its exceptional releases and dedication to quality. Flight Whiskey’s unique approach to small batch releases with limited availability makes each bottle a rare find for whiskey enthusiasts. With each Flight release, whiskey lovers embark on a journey of discovery, experiencing the artistry and passion that goes into every unique expression.

According to co-owner Mike Durrick “Juneteenth holds a special place in Flight’s heart, representing the celebration of freedom and equality.” He also says “It serves as a powerful reminder that through determination and resilience, we can transcend barriers and reach new heights.” To honor this momentous occasion, Flight Whiskey is proud to introduce Flight 1991 which celebrates the launch of Nashville’s own Tennessee Tribune by introducing a limited-edition Juneteenth release. This exclusive bottling for the Tennessee Tribune encapsulates the spirit of unity, progress, and self-actualization that owner of the Tennessee Tribune Rosetta Miller Perry has championed tirelessly for decades.

In addition to releasing their renowned whiskey, Flight Spirits now offers co-packing services, supporting other brands and entrepreneurs in bringing their exceptional distilled products to market. With a steadfast commitment to uplift and empower minority and family-owned brands, Flight Spirits is dedicated to fostering success within the community and championing diversity in the spirits industry.

Flight Spirits’ Juneteenth collaboration with the Tennessee Tribune is a testament to their shared values of unity, inclusivity, diversity and the celebration of heritage. We invite you to raise a glass to freedom, resilience, and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.

For more information on Flight Spirits: please visit: www.flightwhiskey.com.