The Tribune Presents – Bishop Walker – Mt. Zion Weekly Sermon Videos

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Bishop Joseph Walker Jr. III presents numerous virtual sermons not only on the Mt. Zion website, but now the weekly sermons are available on the website of the Tennessee Tribune. After numerous critical reviews, assessments and group mobilization strategies, Mt. Zion has been able to effectively minister to the masses globally through virtual resources while fostering discipleship opportunities designed for continued spiritual growth. The sermons will be available for viewing each week on the Tribune Website in the Video section.