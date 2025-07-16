Grant Chapel AME to Unveil Historical Marker Celebrating 139 Years in Amite

Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will unveil a Louisiana state historical marker on Saturday, July 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a public reception. The marker commemorates the church’s 139-year legacy as a pillar of the Amite community.

Founded in 1886, Grant Chapel has served as a place of worship, safety, and leadership for generations of Black American residents in Tangipahoa Parish.

“The church has served as a pillar in the City of Amite community,” said the Rev. Herman O. Kelly Jr., pastor of Grant Chapel. “I want to point out the importance of this history to young people. Grant has served as a safe haven and a place of worship. Some of the members are leading citizens in the Amite community. As pastor of the church, I wanted to continue to build on that foundation. The historical marker means that we are a congregation that believe in our heritage.”

The effort to install the marker began after Rev. Kelly attended the unveiling of a similar marker at the burial site of the Rev. Arthur Tasker in Ponchatoula. Tasker, a formerly enslaved man who became mayor of Ponchatoula, was honored with a marker ceremony spearheaded by Antoinette Harrell, founder of the Untold History Foundation, LLC, Councilwoman Rosalind Batiste and former Mayor Robert “Bob” Zabbia, with support from local historian Jim Perrin, and The Drum newspaper founder Eddie Ponds.

Following that event, Kelly spoke with Harrell about recognizing Grant Chapel’s history. Harrell, a well-known local historian and preservationist, agreed to help guide the church through the application process. She assisted the congregation in establishing a committee to gather the required documentation.

Harrell requested church history materials, photographs, and church programs to help craft the marker’s wording. Contributions from Vera Wheeler and Grace Belvin Walker Perry, including anniversary booklets and historical photographs, were vital to completing the application by the May 17 deadline set by the Louisiana Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

“Working tirelessly to meet the May 17 deadline,” Harrell said, “the church community pulled together to make this happen. Grant Chapel’s story deserves to be told and preserved.”

Grant Chapel’s long history includes a congregation made up of prominent local leaders, including educators, civil rights activists, businesspeople, and public servants. Among them was the late Dr. Percy Walker, the first African American veterinarian in the region and a reporter for The Louisiana Weekly during the 1950s and 1960s.

Kelly said he hopes this initiative encourages others to act.

“I hope to inspire other church leaders and congregations to follow my lead—especially during a time where history is being erased,” he said.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling ceremony and reception at Grant Chapel AME Church, 317 W. Oak Street, in Amite, on July 19.