In celebration of Black History Month 2023, the W. Crimm Singers AKA Wakanda Chorale will present From These Pews: A Celebration of Artistry from the Black Church!

This program will highlight various musical traditions of the Black church as well as the some of the notable performers that have come out of these sacred spaces. From concert works to soul classics and everything in between, experience the rich cadre of song reared in the African American worship experience.

Join us in-person or online on Sunday, February 12th, 3pm at the historic Wightman Chapel At The Scarritt Bennett Center. The concert is free and open to the public with donations accepted.

Hope to see you there!

– 4:00 pm CST

