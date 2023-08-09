NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans and WeGo Public Transit are partnering once again to offer the most convenient and comfortable ride to and from home games with the Titans Express. The special event train will operate for all preseason and regular season home games, beginning with the August 25 preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Service begins in Lebanon with stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage, and Donelson before arriving in downtown Nashville approximately one hour before kickoff. The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station one hour after the game ends.

Tickets for the August, September, and October games are on sale now. Tickets for the remaining games will be available for purchase on October 23.

Round-trip train tickets are $15 each plus a $2 processing fee. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent’s lap. Tickets must be purchased online at TicketsNashville.com at least one hour in advance of the train departing. Tickets are not available for purchase on the train on game days. Weekday Star tickets and passes are not valid on the Titans Express train.

Parking is free at all outlying stations and passengers may tailgate at the outlying train stations prior to the game as well as on the train. In addition, they may bring small coolers onboard and leave them on the train upon arrival at Riverfront Station. Please note, WeGo and train staff are not responsible for any items left on the train. Passengers that need special accommodations should contact Customer Care at 615-862-5950.