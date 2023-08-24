NASHVILLE, TN — Ahead of the Special Election in House District 51 that’s scheduled for Thursday, September 14th, the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council announces its endorsement of Aftyn Behn.

This decision was based on a recommendation from the Central Labor Council of Nashville & Middle Tennessee and finalized after a vote by the state federation’s Executive Board.

“It’s no secret that the Tennessee General Assembly is sorely lacking in the number of voices that will stand up for working families or speak out against the corporate greed that runs rampant through the legislature,” said TN AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus. “Fortunately, we have no doubt that Aftyn will help us fix that problem. Her background as an organizer and advocate makes her uniquely qualified to serve as a state representative. We are confident that she will carry on the legacy of the late Representative Bill Beck while also carving her own path as an elected official. She is energetic, passionate, and will be a much-needed addition to the legislature. We are proud to endorse her campaign for House District 51 and look forward to seeing what she will accomplish in office.”

Early voting for the Special Election in House District 51 begins on Friday and runs through September 9th.

The Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council represents over 60,000 working men and women throughout the state.